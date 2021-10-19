Florida Customers Keep Coming Back To This Drive-Thru

Drive-thrus have been a staple in the United States for decades. It's crazy convenient, you can get your food quickly, and you never have to leave your vehicle. Fast food has dominated the drive-thru scene, but more businesses have hopped on the trend, including Panera, Starbucks, and Krispy Kreme.

Confused.com used search volumes and trends to pinpoint the most popular drive-thrus in each state.

According to the study, Florida customers love White Castle! Apparently, they can't keep their hands off those delicious, iconic sliders. Don't forget to grab a Crave Case!

Floridians aren't the only ones dropping by the 100-year-old family-owned business. People in California, Indiana, Nevada, and New Jersey also swing by for some cheap eats.

America's favorite drive-thru, however, is Starbucks!

"Starbucks is one of the largest coffee house companies in the world and is officially crowned the ultimate drive-thru in the USA based on search volume alone," writers say. "It was also the most searched for drive-thru in 48 out of 50 states in the USA. Our study also found that out of the 30 most populated cities in the USA, Starbucks came out on top for 28 out of 30 cities."

Click here for the full study.