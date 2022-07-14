Abandoned Vending Machine Mysteriously Vanishes In Washington

Washington state officials are scratching their heads after a soda vending machine abandoned on an interstate suddenly disappears.

The state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) spotted a Pepsi machine on Interstate 5 in the Lakewood area of Tacoma, according to a Tuesday (July 12) Facebook post. The agency had no idea where it came from, but decided to take it away for safety reasons. When crews came back to recover the machine, it was gone.

"So someone either grabbed it or it got up and walked away, in which case we’d have an even bigger problem," the post reads.

WSDOT says this is a first for them, even though they're used to "interesting" objects littering the side of the road. To make the situation stranger, the Pepsi machine doesn't look like it fell off a moving vehicle in the photo provided by officials.

Now the question is did anybody purposely unload the machine, or did something else happen?

"Any of the drinks inside were pretty shaken up," WSDOT says. "But in seriousness, this could’ve been really bad and done a lot of damage. So please be sure your loads are secured and tied down... Make securing your loads the choice of a new generation."