Deandre Ayton Agrees To Record-Setting Restricted Free Agent Offer Sheet

Restricted free agent center Deandre Ayton has agreed to a record-setting offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, his agents, Nima Namakian of Innovate Sports and Bill Duffy of BDA Sports and WME Sports, confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday (July 14) afternoon.

"RFA center Deandre Ayton has agreed to a four-year, $133M maximum offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Nima Namakian (Innovate Sports) and Bill Duffy (BDA Sports + WME Sports) tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.

The Phoenix Suns, who failed to reach a long-term extension with Ayton in October, will have 48 hours to match the offer as part of Ayton's restricted free agency.

Wojnarowski specified that Ayton hasn't signed the offer sheet as of Thursday afternoon and a sign-and-trade between Phoenix and Indiana is still possible.