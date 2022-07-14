Demi Lovato Shows Off Gnarly Facial Injury That Needs Stitches

Luckily, Demi doesn't seem too shaken up by the odd injury, but that might be because this isn't the first time they've experienced a freak accident. Longtime fans flooded the comments with support and also a bit of goodhearted humor. "Remember when you broke your leg and told it the story on Kimmel. Now you have another," wrote one fan, referring to 20-year-old Demi sustaining an injury to her right leg after falling at home in 2013.

Another fan wrote, "This is so a Demi thing though OGs are not surprised," adding, "it means its gonna be a good era." Demi's next single "Substance" is set to drop on Friday, July 15th.