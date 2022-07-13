Demi Lovato Preps Fans For Next Single With Stunning New Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 13, 2022
Demi Lovato's next single, "Substance," is just a few days away and they're prepping fans with some punk rock photos. The new snaps posted to Instagram show Demi rocking a red leather jacket, a black shirt with skeletons, and a plaid skirt. The singer is also rocking jet black hair with a shaggy cut and bangs.
In a previous social media post, Demi showed off their pixie cut while giving fans a snippet of the upcoming song while accompanying themself on electric guitar. "Am I/ The only one looking for substance," Demi croons in the video. "God I/ It only left me lonely and loveless." The singer ends the 27-second clip with, "Don't wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots/ Body full of jack s--t, I get an abundance/ Am I the only one looking for substance?"
On TikTok, the video's first comment is a funny interaction between Demi and a fan. "thought it was kris jenner for a second," referencing Demi's hair. "'You're doing amazing sweetie,'" Demi hilariously replied. In an earlier TikTok post, Demi shared a sneak peek of the official studio version of "Substance" while getting glammed up for the song's music video.
"Substance" will be available to stream starting Friday, July 15th. Demi has previously shared, "It's a song about how we live in a world that's really lacking substance," later adding that it might be their "favorite on the album." HOLY FVCK is set to drop on August 19th.
