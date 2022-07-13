Demi Lovato Preps Fans For Next Single With Stunning New Photos

On TikTok, the video's first comment is a funny interaction between Demi and a fan. "thought it was kris jenner for a second," referencing Demi's hair. "'You're doing amazing sweetie,'" Demi hilariously replied. In an earlier TikTok post, Demi shared a sneak peek of the official studio version of "Substance" while getting glammed up for the song's music video.

"Substance" will be available to stream starting Friday, July 15th. Demi has previously shared, "It's a song about how we live in a world that's really lacking substance," later adding that it might be their "favorite on the album." HOLY FVCK is set to drop on August 19th.