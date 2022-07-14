Demi Lovato Unveils Full Tracklist For Upcoming Album

Demi Lovato has finally unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming album HOLY FVCK.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 14) to share more of the stunning album artwork alongside the 16-song tracklist. "HOLY FVCK takes me back to my roots. It’s a body of work that’s unapologetically me, and I can’t wait to perform it on tour for you! 🖤," they wrote in the caption, adding that fans can now purchase signed CD's. The highly anticipated eighth studio album from the "Skin Of My Teeth" singer features multiple collabs including Yungblud, Royal & The Serpent, and Dead Sara. The latter two will be supporting acts on Lovato's fall tour.

See the post and full tracklist below: