Demi Lovato Unveils Full Tracklist For Upcoming Album
By Yashira C.
July 14, 2022
Demi Lovato has finally unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming album HOLY FVCK.
The singer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 14) to share more of the stunning album artwork alongside the 16-song tracklist. "HOLY FVCK takes me back to my roots. It’s a body of work that’s unapologetically me, and I can’t wait to perform it on tour for you! 🖤," they wrote in the caption, adding that fans can now purchase signed CD's. The highly anticipated eighth studio album from the "Skin Of My Teeth" singer features multiple collabs including Yungblud, Royal & The Serpent, and Dead Sara. The latter two will be supporting acts on Lovato's fall tour.
See the post and full tracklist below:
1. Freak (feat. Yungblud)
2. Skin of My Teeth
3. Substance
4. Eat Me (feat. Royal & The Serpent)
5. Holy Fvck
6. 29
7. Happy Ending
8. Heaven
9. City of Angels
10. Bones
11. Wasted
12. Come Together
13. Dead Friends
14. Help Me (feat. Dead Sara)
15. Feed
16. 4 Ever 4 Me
On Wednesday night (July 13), Lovato shared a TikTok showing off their facial injury that resulted from an accident with a crystal. "Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" the singer wrote in the caption.