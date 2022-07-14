Donald Trump's First Wife Ivana Trump Dies At 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died. She was 73 years old.

Officials responded to a call for cardiac arrest shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday (July 14) and found a 73-year-old woman in the Upper East Side apartment where she lived, according to ABC News.

Trump issued the following statement regarding Ivana's death:

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana."

The Trump family also said the following in a statement:

"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

Ivana and Donald got married in 1977. The couple had three children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — before getting a divorce in 1992.