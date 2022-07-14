Here's The Most Historic Landmark In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

July 14, 2022

Painted Hand Ruin and Sleeping Ute Mountain, Colorado
Photo: Getty Images

The United States is a pretty young country compared to other nations, but it's also bustling with centuries worth of history and standing landmarks. Dating back decades and even centuries, some of these icons have become either popular tourist spots or a public reminder of what came before.

Reader's Digest decided to pick out the most historic landmarks in every state. The list includes famous statues, presidential houses, picturesque buildings, and even natural phenomena.

According to writers, the Mesa Verde National Park is the most iconic piece of history in Colorado. They also explain what makes this World Heritage site an important part of American history:

"While Mesa Verde National Park is full of striking sandstone structures and breathtaking views, the real highlight is the over 600 cliff dwellings nestled in the canyon walls. Known as Cliff Palace, you can take a guided tour of 150 of the rooms, which were built over 700 years ago by the Puebloans. And speaking of ruins, these are 13 of the weirdest discoveries archaeologists have ever made."

According to the park's website, Mesa Verde is also "home to over a thousand species, including several that live nowhere else on earth."

Click HERE to check out Reader Digest's full list of neat historical landmarks across the country.

