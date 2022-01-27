Colorado's Oldest Building Is In Denver

The United States has plenty of buildings that have stood the test of time. From log cabins and churches to military forts and bars, there's a wide range of historical locations in the country.

Insider found the oldest standing buildings and architecture in every state, including Colorado. According to writers, that structure is...

The Four Mile House in Denver!

Here's what writers said about the house:

"Built in 1859, Four Mile House is named for its location. It was constructed four miles from the intersection of two major Denver thoroughfares, Broadway and Colfax Avenue. In the 1860s, the building served as the final stagecoach stop on the Smoky Hill Trail, a route that ran from Kansas to Colorado along the Missouri River. Once stagecoaches were replaced by railroads, the property was turned into a farm."

The property has since been converted into a historical park, and the house is now a museum. Here, you can immerse yourself in "Denver's Western heritage," as the website states. You can go on tours, participate in activities that mimick the old days, check out their farm animals, do yoga, and other neat activities.

