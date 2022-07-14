Here's What The Uvalde Mayor Said About Leaked Shooting Footage

Footage from inside Robb Elementary School during the tragic shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead was leaked on Tuesday (July 12) by two local news outlets — KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman.

Earlier this week, a top law enforcement official in Texas decried the video's release, saying he was "deeply disappointed" that it was leaked. "I am deeply disappointed this video was released before all of the families who were impacted that day and the community of Uvalde had the opportunity to view it as part of Chairman Dustin Burrows’ plan. Those most affected should have been among the first to see it," said Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw.

Now, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin is weighing in. "The way that video was released today is one of the most chicken things I've ever seen," he said, according to CBS News.

While some officials are slamming the media for the release of the video, KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman have stood by their joint decision to publish the footage.

"We're doing this for these people, for their families in Uvalde, for the people of the city, and really the people of the state of Texas who have been desperate to learn what happened inside that school back in May," KVUE anchor Bryan Mays said on air, according to CNN.

"This is not a decision that we have taken lightly. We have carefully considered what we are doing here. We found ourselves in a position — once we obtained this video — that we similarly did not feel it was in our interest to withhold it from the public," Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski said.

The 70-plus-minute-long video shows law enforcement waiting in the hallway as the gunman opens fire in a nearby classroom. It also shows police retreating.

You can watch the Uvalde shooting footage here.