How An Iconic Taylor Swift Meme Made It Into 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Who can forget one of the most iconic memes in internet history: the Taylor Swift "Trouble" screaming goat remix? Not Taika Waititi and the production crew behind Thor: Love and Thunder! In a recent interview with Insider, the acclaimed director revealed the origin of the screaming goats in the summer blockbuster that hit theaters on July 8th.

"They were never meant to be screaming," Waititi revealed when asked about their origin. "The goats were always going to be in there because they are in the comics, but we didn't know how they would sound. Then someone in post-production found this meme of a Taylor Swift song that has screaming goats in it. I didn't even know that existed. So I hear the screaming goats and I just felt it was awesome."