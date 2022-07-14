How An Iconic Taylor Swift Meme Made It Into 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 14, 2022
Who can forget one of the most iconic memes in internet history: the Taylor Swift "Trouble" screaming goat remix? Not Taika Waititi and the production crew behind Thor: Love and Thunder! In a recent interview with Insider, the acclaimed director revealed the origin of the screaming goats in the summer blockbuster that hit theaters on July 8th.
"They were never meant to be screaming," Waititi revealed when asked about their origin. "The goats were always going to be in there because they are in the comics, but we didn't know how they would sound. Then someone in post-production found this meme of a Taylor Swift song that has screaming goats in it. I didn't even know that existed. So I hear the screaming goats and I just felt it was awesome."
In the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Korg (Waititi) are gifted a pair of goats from a group of aliens in return for helping them in a battle. "I think one of the vendors that was making the CG goats, they just added the Taylor Swift song "I Knew You Were Trouble," but the fan-made one with the goat sounds, and we just thought it was so funny," he continued. "So it was just a shot of how the CG creatures were coming along, it wasn't meant for the film or anything, it was just an update. And the screams were freakin' awesome." He also set the record straight about who's voicing the goats. "A lot of people think it's me screaming. It's not."