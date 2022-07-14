July 15 In Hip-Hop History: Missy Elliott Drops Debut Album 'Supa Dupa Fly'

“I just was workin’, man,” Missy Elliott told VinylMePlease about her album on the 20th anniversary. “Just doing what I love. It wasn’t calculated, I didn’t have an agenda or anything. And I didn’t think ‘Listen… years from now, they’re gonna say this, they’re gonna say that…’ I wasn’t even thinking years from now. All I was thinking is musically, sonically… I felt that we were never in the year of the ‘90s or 2000, that we was always in 3-G.”



The album, which was released via Elektra Records/The Goldmind, also includes other collaborations with Busta Rhymes, Timbaland, Magoo, 702, Ginuwine, Nicole Wray and the late Aaliyah. It was just the beginning of Elliott's career as a solo artist after spending years penning hits for the likes of Jodeci, Mary J. Blige and plenty others.



Over a week after its debut, Supa Dupa Fly hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Two months later, the album became certified platinum. The accolades she achieved with her debut album set the foundation of her overall legacy in Hip-Hop that has influenced generations of artists throughout the past three decades.



Listen to Missy Elliott's Supa Dupa Fly album below.