Kevin Gates Tells Yung Miami About Wild Sex Life & Sleeping With His Cousin

"Did you really f**k your cousin?" Yung Miami asked.



"[She] pulled me to the side and said, 'Baby, that's your cousin,'" Kevin replied. "'I ain't about to stop!'"



Gates first opened up about his relationship with his cousin back in 2015. In a video he posted to Instagram, the rapper explained that he had already been having sex with the woman for a couple of months before his grandmother told him that they were related. Gates didn't appear to care and continued the relationship for two more years. He didn't even care to find out if she was a first, second or third cousin.



Gate went to share more personal details about his sex life. As if that's not enough, he also describes all the tongue tricks he's into, which made Yung Miami even more curious. His appearance on Yung Miami's new show comes not long after he dropped his Khaza album.



The next episode of Caresha Please airs Thursday, July 14 on REVOLT at 8 p.m. EST.