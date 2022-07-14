Pink Turns Hate Comments Into Powerful Protest Song 'Irrelevant'

Pink is hitting back at haters who think she should just "shut up and sing" in a new song that turns their own words against them.

On Thursday (July 14), she dropped her latest song "Irrelevant," a track that transforms hateful comments she has received into a powerful protest anthem. Pink "woke up" and "got heated" enough to write the track using criticism she has received online after speaking out against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, per Billboard.

"You can call me irrelevant, insignificant/ You can try to make me small/ I'll be your heretic, you f------ hypocrite/ I won't think of you at all," she sings as she leads into a chorus that claims "the kids are not alright." The song also harkens back to another girl power hit, Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," as Pink sings "girls just wanna have rights, so why do we have to fight?"

In a statement about the track, she explained why she feels it is important to keep speaking out against trolls who claim others don't matter and people who tell her to "shut up and sing."

"As a woman with an opinion and the fearlessness to voice that opinion, it gets very tiring when the only retort is to tell me how irrelevant I am," she said. "I am relevant because I exist, and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice."

According to Billboard, proceeds from the track will be donated to former First Lady Michelle Obama's nonpartisan voting initiative When We All Vote, which aims to ensure every eligible voter is registered and and able to vote in every election.

Check out Pink's newest song below.