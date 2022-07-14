Texas Hearing Aid Center Goes Viral For Videos Of Massive Ear Wax Removals
By Ginny Reese
July 14, 2022
The internet seems to go crazy for those videos that you just can't seem to look away from no matter how gross or disturbing they may be.
WFAA reported that one Texas hearing aid center, Livingston Hearing Aid Center, has been going viral on TikTok after showing massive amounts of ear wax and other object being removed from patients' ears. Dr. Haley Owen, director of Audiology, said, "It's a little bit of a shock because it's not something you see just every day."
Most of the page's videos show large chunks of earwax, along with some unexpected objects, being pulled from patients' ear canals. While some of the videos have more than 30 million views, one of them has racked up a whopping 80 million views!
Some of the most satisfying, yet disturbing viral videos show a tick and a piece of a cotton swab being pulled from ear canals. And I can assure you I'll never use a cotton swab again after watching that one.
You can check out some of the earwax and object removals below. But maybe look away if you have a weak stomach...
@livingstonhac
earwax removal makes you feel like a new person! #fyp #foryou #earwaxremoval #earwax #FrunktheBeat #satisfying #oddlysatisfying♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
@livingstonhac
a piece of a cotton swab got stuck in her ear 😱 #fyp #foryou #earwax #qtip #satisfying♬ Jiggle Jiggle - Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux