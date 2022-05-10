'It Is Not A Game': Texas Police Threaten Arrests In Popular TikTok Trend

Another popular TikTok challenge has Texas police concerned, and now they're threatening arrests, reported My San Antonio.

Cibola police are threatening possible arrests in the participation of the new "splat gun" challenge. The challenge has people shooting toy air guns with gel orbs, better known as Orbeez. A Facebook post explains that this challenge often simulates a drive-by shooting. Police warn that the challenge is dangerous and cause bodily harm.

The Cibola Police Department wrote on Facebook:

"Within the City of Cibolo there have been incidents of our residents being shot with what is called a splat gun. The splat gun is a toy air gun that shoots a gel projectile. We believe these incidents are being motivated by a TikTok challenge video making its way across the internet.

Although marketed as toys, these gel projectiles can cause bodily injury. Incidents such as these are not funny, it is not a game, and can be an arrestable offense."