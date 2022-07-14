Texas Man Just Scored Everyone's Dream Job: Getting Paid To Eat Tacos

A Texas man just scored everyone's dream job. He's getting paid $10,000 to eat tacos!

Chris Flores is the new "Chief Taco Officer" at Favor, a Texas-based food delivery service. His job duties include taste testing tacos across the Lone Star State for two months, according to a press release. Not only does Flores get free food, but transportation, accommodations, merch and free Favor delivery are included in his deal. The job position was first advertised in April.

The Chief Taco Officer will first visit Dallas-Fort Worth in July 2022 on his taco journey. He'll then stop in Austin, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Houston, Lubbock, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Waco and more.

"Our goal was first and foremost to find someone who has a genuine passion for tacos, storytelling, and the history and culture of tacos in Texas, and Chris is exactly that. We’ve delivered over 11 million tacos across Texas since Favor’s launch – and as a Texas-born and Texas-based company, needless to say, we take tacos very seriously. We cannot wait for Chris to share his taco journey with the rest of Texas, and really showcase a core component of Texas cuisine and culture," Favor CEO Jag Bath said in a press release.