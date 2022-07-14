This Is The Best Resort In Colorado

If you're planning a vacation soon to Colorado, Travel + Leisure released their annual list ranking the state's best resorts this week.

"Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more," according to the website. "Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities."

Readers named Viceroy Snowmass as the No. 1 resort in the Centennial State. This is the second year in a row that Viceroy claimed the top spot. Writers explained why:

"Snowmass is having a moment, and stylish hotels like this one are helping the resort town steal the spotlight from glitzy Aspen. After hitting the slopes in winter or mountain-biking trails in the summer, guests at this 173-room haven can enjoy the resort's 7,000-square-foot spa, where treatments are inspired by local Ute Native traditions. The staff ensures that every need is taken care of. Readers agree that the service is excellent, as is the location. "The best ski-in, ski-out in the United States!" praised one reader."

