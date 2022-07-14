This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least.

GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the Sunshine State. The website determined the rankings based on the number of ghost sightings and UFO sightings.

According to researchers, Miami claimed the No. 1 spot with six ghost sightings and 434 UFO sightings.

Here are the top 15 Florida cities with the most supernatural sightings: