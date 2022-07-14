This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
July 14, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least.
GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the Sunshine State. The website determined the rankings based on the number of ghost sightings and UFO sightings.
According to researchers, Miami claimed the No. 1 spot with six ghost sightings and 434 UFO sightings.
Here are the top 15 Florida cities with the most supernatural sightings:
- Miami: 6 ghost sightings, 434 UFO sightings
- Orlando: 13 ghost sightings, 391 UFO sightings
- Jacksonville: 24 ghost sightings, 283 UFO sightings
- Tampa: 15 ghost sightings, 244 UFO sightings
- Sarasota: 14 ghost sightings, 136 UFO sightings
- Naples: 32 ghost sightings, 113 UFO sightings
- Cape Coral: 30 ghost sightings, 100 UFO sightings
- St. Petersburg: 9 ghost sightings, 117 UFO sightings
- Pensacola: 35 ghost sightings, 91 UFO sightings
- West Palm Beach: 26 ghost sightings, 85 UFO sightings
- Lakeland: 48 ghost sightings, 62 UFO sightings
- Fort Lauderdale: 2 ghost sightings, 98 UFO sightings
- Ocala: 19 ghost sightings, 79 UFO sightings
- St. Augustine: 18 ghost sightings, 76 UFO sightings
- Bradenton: 20 ghost sightings, 73 UFO sightings