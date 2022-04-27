Florida Is One Of The Top States For UFO Sightings

Some Americans are longtime fans of extraterrestrial activity. Odd light patterns, unexplainable events, weird structures in the sky -- every state has UFO stories. It's such a common occurrence that even the U.S. government tracks the whereabouts of these strange objects and happenings.

Several states, however, have a much deeper history when it comes to possible alien activity. Stacker revealed the states with the most UFO sightings. Researchers determined their rankings by looking at data collected from the National UFO Reporting Center's 24/7 hotline.

According to the website, Florida is a hotbed for alien activity. Landing in the No. 2 spot, 5,826 sightings have been reported in the Sunshine State. Analysts explain:

"Floridians count many believers among them; and hundreds of folks have come forward with tales of holograms, abductions, odd spacecraft, lights in the sky, and everything in between over the years. Many UFO sightings have been debunked, including two 2018 incidents of a butterfly mistaken for alien craft over a Floridian swamp; and Tallahassee parachuters who got confused with UFOs."

Here are the Top 10 states with the most UFO sightings:

California (10,333 sightings) Florida (5,826 sightings) Washington (4,351 sightings) Texas (3,848 sightings) New York (3,830 sightings) Pennsylvania (3,517 sightings) Arizona (3,188 sightings) Ohio (3,012 sightings) Illinois (2,758 sightings) North Carolina (2,629 sightings)

Click HERE to check out the full report.