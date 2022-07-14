This Is The Most Supernatural City In Georgia
By Taylor Linzinmeir
July 14, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?
GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city.
According to the data, Atlanta is the most supernatural city in Georgia. It clocked in at 181 total sightings, with 26 ghost sightings and a whopping 155 UFO sightings. Check out the rest of the top 15 most supernatural cities in Georgia, along with their respective number of sightings, below.
- Atlanta: 26 ghost sightings and 155 UFO sightings
- Marietta: 14 ghost sightings and 86 UFO sightings
- Savannah: 24 ghost sightings and 72 UFO sightings
- Columbus: 31 ghost sightings and 48 UFO sightings
- Lawrenceville: 13 ghost sightings and 64 UFO sightings
- Augusta: 23 ghost sightings and 49 UFO sightings
- Cumming: 13 ghost sightings and 58 UFO sightings
- Fort Benning: 68 ghost sightings and 3 UFO sightings
- Conyers: 39 ghost sightings and 24 UFO sightings
- Gainesville: 30 ghost sightings and 32 UFO sightings
- Rome: 23 ghost sightings and 23 UFO sightings
- Macon: 14 ghost sightings and 31 UFO sightings
- Griffin: 32 ghost sightings and 11 UFO sightings
- McDonough: 25 ghost sightings and 17 UFO sightings
- Dalton: 26 ghost sightings and 14 UFO sightings