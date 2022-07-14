This Is The Most Supernatural City In Georgia

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?

GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city.

According to the data, Atlanta is the most supernatural city in Georgia. It clocked in at 181 total sightings, with 26 ghost sightings and a whopping 155 UFO sightings. Check out the rest of the top 15 most supernatural cities in Georgia, along with their respective number of sightings, below.