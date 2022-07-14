This Is The Most Supernatural City In Washington

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Washington state has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least.

GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the Evergreen State. The website determined the rankings based on the number of ghost sightings and UFO sightings.

According to researchers, Seattle claimed the No. 1 spot with 11 ghost sightings and 815 UFO sightings.

Here are the top 15 Washington cities with the most supernatural sightings: