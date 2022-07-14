This Is The Most Supernatural City In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
July 14, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Washington state has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least.
GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the Evergreen State. The website determined the rankings based on the number of ghost sightings and UFO sightings.
According to researchers, Seattle claimed the No. 1 spot with 11 ghost sightings and 815 UFO sightings.
Here are the top 15 Washington cities with the most supernatural sightings:
- Seattle: 11 ghost sightings, 815 UFO sightings
- Spokane: 49 ghost sightings, 296 UFO sightings
- Vancouver: 24 ghost sightings, 230 UFO sightings
- Tacoma: 13 ghost sightings, 213 UFO sightings
- Everett: 11 ghost sightings, 162 UFO sightings
- Bellingham: 18 ghost sightings, 143 UFO sightings
- Yakima: 32 ghost sightings, 125 UFO sightings
- Olympia: 29 ghost sightings, 123 UFO sightings
- Bremerton: 17 ghost sightings, 113 UFO sightings
- Auburn: 13 ghost sightings, 112 UFO sightings
- Bellevue: 6 ghost sightings, 102 UFO sightings
- Puyallup: 19 ghost sightings, 87 UFO sightings
- Renton: 13 ghost sightings, 86 UFO sightings
- Wenatchee: 21 ghost sightings, 73 UFO sightings
- Port Angeles: 24 ghost sightings, 69 UFO sightings