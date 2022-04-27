Washington Is One Of The Top States For UFO Sightings

Some Americans are longtime fans of extraterrestrial activity. Odd light patterns, unexplainable events, weird structures in the sky -- every state has UFO stories. It's such a common occurrence that even the U.S. government tracks the whereabouts of these strange objects and happenings.

Several states, however, have a much deeper history when it comes to possible alien activity. Stacker revealed the states with the most UFO sightings. Researchers determined their rankings by looking at data collected from the National UFO Reporting Center's 24/7 hotline.

According to the website, Washington state is a hotbed for alien activity. Landing in the No. 3 spot, 4,351 sightings have been reported in the Evergreen State. Analysts explain:

"Home to the first filmed evidence of a UFO, Washington is no stranger to close encounters of the third kind. On June 21, 1947, Harold A. Dahl reported to authorities that his son had been injured and his dog killed by flying debris from four to six circular objects in what became known as the Maury Island Incident. A witness was also apparently threatened by characters wearing all black, which became the inspiration for the popular 'Men in Black' movies decades later."

Here are the Top 10 states with the most UFO sightings:

California (10,333 sightings) Florida (5,826 sightings) Washington (4,351 sightings) Texas (3,848 sightings) New York (3,830 sightings) Pennsylvania (3,517 sightings) Arizona (3,188 sightings) Ohio (3,012 sightings) Illinois (2,758 sightings) North Carolina (2,629 sightings)

Click HERE to check out the full report.