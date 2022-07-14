This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Missouri

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, Big E's BBQ's serves the best fries in the entire state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best fries in all of Missouri:

"Hand-cut straight or curly fries are the best accompaniment to Big E's BBQ's famous ribs, according to Missouri Life. The Kennett, Missouri, barbecue pit starts with a quality potato, of course, chilled after cutting and then deep-fried. Workers usually cut potatoes twice a day, so you know these babies are fresh. Get 'em as a side dish to the tender meat of your choosing or meld barbecue with fry life with the "French Fry Plate," served with barbecue sauce, meat, and cheese."

