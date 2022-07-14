Viral Texas Little League Baseball Coach Finds Himself In More Hot Water

The "unacceptable" actions of a Little League baseball coach in Texas caused him to be removed from the team. Now, his day job is in jeopardy.

Kenneth Wendt engaged in poor sportsmanship with players of the opposing team, as seen in a viral video that shows the coach bumping into players and grabbing their hands too hard. Following the incident, the Scorpions Baseball team said "His actions were unacceptable and do not align with our organization’s values. We removed him from coaching and from our club about 8:30 a.m. Sunday."

Wendt is also a sergeant with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office. Victor Torres, coach of the opposing Prospects Baseball team, shared more details about the aftermath of the incident. "At the end of the day, when they are out in the field, they are my responsibility, and when it happens it upset me. They ended up escorting him out the premises. While he was being escorted out of the game, he kept saying I’m a cop. The tournament director said I don’t care if you are a cop or not, you have to leave," he said.

His actions prompted an investigation from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, which has relieved Wendt of his duties.

"An investigation is being conducted by the Houston Police Department and is being reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The Sergeant involved in the allegations has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of this investigation," the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office said in a statement, according to FOX 26.

You can watch a video of the incident here.