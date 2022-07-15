6-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Rescued From River By Instagram Outdoorsman

A 6-year-old boy was rescued from the St. Louis River last week by an Instagram outdoorsman, according to an Instagram post.

David Jones was fishing from his kayak on the St. Louis river when he heard "this scream that no parent ever wants to hear." The scream came from a young boy who was swimming next to his father's sailboat, holding onto a rope attached to the vessel, according to police. At some point, the boy lost his grip on the rope and the tide pushed the sailboat further away.

That's when Jones came to the rescue. He had the boy grab onto the side of his kayak and paddled him to shore. Here's how it all went down, from Jones' point of view:

As I got into the water, everything seemed to be okay, at least at the moment.The wind picked up and so did the waves at a swift rate. I watched as the father pulled his anchor. While doing so, his son continued swimming [and] the next time I looked his dad was gone. As I was hooked into what I believe at the time was a sturgeon, I heard this scream that no parent ever wants to hear. The sound was a child screaming for his life as he’s being swept away by the current. I then bit my fishing line and paddled as quickly as I could to the 6-year-old kid. Other than his dads sail boat hundreds of yards away, I was the only watercraft in eye sight. I quickly got the kid to calm down and onto shore. I was worried about how cold he was telling me he felt, so I contacted emergency medical services. I stayed long enough to watch law enforcement and his father reunited with his son.