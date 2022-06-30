This Is Minnesota's Best Seafood Restaurant

Seafood comes in so many different varieties — You can order it boiled, grilled, pan-seared or fried. Pair that with the fact good seafood can fit every budget, from hole-in-the-wall restaurants to fine dining establishments, the perfect dish from the deep blue sea can be hard to find. If you're looking to eat the best seafood your state has to offer, we're here to help.

The good people at Eat This, Not That! graciously compiled a list of all the restaurants serving the best seafood in every state. They named Grand Catch in St. Paul as the best of the best in Minnesota. They serve seafood with an Asian-Cajun twist. Here's what they had to say about it:

Located in St. Paul's Macalester-Groveland neighborhood, Grand Catch serves up your favorite seafood dishes with an Asian-Cajun twist. Known for the seafood boils and finger-lickin' good seasoning and sauces, this hotspot has amassed somewhat of a cult following from their drool-worthy Instagram page. Stopping by for a bite? Try the shrimp toast or the crawfish boil for a decadent seafood experience.

