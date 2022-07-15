Boosie Badazz Berates Facebook, Instagram For Deleting His IG Account Again
By Tony M. Centeno
July 15, 2022
Boosie Badazz was infuriated when he was stopped by Georgia police earlier this week. After the footage of the traffic stop went viral, Boosie found out his third Instagram account was removed by app's parent company Facebook, which made him even more angry.
On Thursday, July 14, Boosie went off on a tangent after his @americasmostwantedig Instagram page was shut down. In a series of posts he unleashed on Twitter, the Louisiana native went in on Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram's Adam Mosseri and blamed them and their staff for getting rid of his account due to the bodycam footage of his police encounter going viral.
Y’all take my IG for a video that a cop posted of me going off like wtf I ain’t post it ✅Adam n Mark y’all some bitches‼️ All that dam money n your wives look like Aliens n your kids look like retards🥴🥴🥴I wake up every morning hoping your jet crash 💥 🙏🏽— Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) July 14, 2022
"Y’all take my IG for a video that a cop posted of me going off like wtf I ain’t post it," Boosie BadAzz tweeted. "Adam [Zuckerberg] n Mark [Mosseri] y’all some b***hes‼️ All that dam money n your wives look like Aliens n your kids look like retardsI wake up every morning hoping your jet crash ."
That was just the start of his rant. He continued by disgracing both executives by referring to them as "aliens" and issuing threats to their families. He even invoked the name of the late Kobe Bryant in one of his many angry tweets.
"Please trade Kobe for mark n Adam 💥," Boosie tweeted.
This is the third time Boosie's Instagram has been wiped from existence. Boosie was booted from the app for the first time in 2020 after he made a few sexually explicit posts. Last year, the rapper's new page was deleted following an Instagram livestream, in which he commented on DaBaby's removal from festivals due to his homophobic comments.
See Boosie Badazz's Twitter rant below.
