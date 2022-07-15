"Y’all take my IG for a video that a cop posted of me going off like wtf I ain’t post it," Boosie BadAzz tweeted. "Adam [Zuckerberg] n Mark [Mosseri] y’all some b***hes‼️ All that dam money n your wives look like Aliens n your kids look like retardsI wake up every morning hoping your jet crash ."



That was just the start of his rant. He continued by disgracing both executives by referring to them as "aliens" and issuing threats to their families. He even invoked the name of the late Kobe Bryant in one of his many angry tweets.



"Please trade Kobe for mark n Adam 💥," Boosie tweeted.



This is the third time Boosie's Instagram has been wiped from existence. Boosie was booted from the app for the first time in 2020 after he made a few sexually explicit posts. Last year, the rapper's new page was deleted following an Instagram livestream, in which he commented on DaBaby's removal from festivals due to his homophobic comments.



See Boosie Badazz's Twitter rant below.