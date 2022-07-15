A Houston resident captured an unlikely sight on camera when an exotic bird was seen trotting along on a Texas street.

Lola Oyekan saw what she believes is an ostrich — others think it could be an emu — running in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley, according to FOX 26.

"It's a whole ostrich in the street," Okeyan is heard saying in the video followed by laughter. "I cannot make this up, there is an entire ostrich! ... Oh my goodness. Whose ostrich escaped?!"

The news of this exotic bird comes days after cows were spotted grazing in the front yard of a home in Houston.

You can watch the video below: