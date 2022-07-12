Cows Invade Texas Neighborhood & It Was All Caught On Camera

Some Texas residents have some beef to address!

Homeowners in the Hall Park neighborhood in Houston had some unlikely guests grazing in their front yard, according to KHOU. A small herd of cows was caught on Rosalind Hobgood's doorbell camera roaming around the neighborhood.

A neighbor called Hobgood to warn her about the cattle chillin' on her front lawn. She said she was getting ready to take a nap when she saw a cow pass a window in her home. When Hobgood opened her front door, she was greeted by three more cows on her lawn.

"I just started shooing and laughing and taking pictures," Hobgood says.

The Houston resident said the cows eventually made their way to a neighbor's lawn for a few hours. Another neighbor said they brought a bucket of water outside so the cows could beat the Texas heat.

The Hall Park residents called the police and animal control "so many times that dispatchers laughed," KHOU reported. The Houston Police Department arrived on the scene shortly after and found the herd roaming through a park nearby.

You can watch the video of the cows roaming around the Texas neighborhood below: