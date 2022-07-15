J-Hope Embraces Darkness On Debut Solo Album 'Jack In The Box'

The 10-track album marks J-Hope's first official solo studio album, following his 2018 debut solo mixtape Hope World. The artist also collaborated with Becky G for the 2019 song "Chicken Noodle Soup." Aside from those projects, J-Hope's Jack in The Box is the first time fans are getting to see a darker, more mysterious, side of him.

According to Consequence, a streaming press preview for the album came with a note from J-Hope urging the listener to play the album in order as his goal for the project was for it to "flow like a well-written book." The publication's review calls the album "a major creative risk for j-hope, playing against type and completely upending any expectation of a return to the rainbow-hued landscape developed in Hope World."

J-Hope growls through tracks that are saturated with classic Hip Hop sounds and beats. "What If," which may be the album's darkest track," samples Ol' Dirty Bastard's "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" as he struggles to balance his public persona and his true self.