J-Hope Parties With BTS At 'Jack In The Box' Album Release Party

J-Hope is about to release his debut solo album Jack In The Box, becoming the first BTS member to release solo music since announcing their hiatus. To celebrate the album's release on July 15th, J-Hope and his fellow bandmembers partied at the star-studded release party. According to All K Pop, many artists were invited to the party including Tiger JK, Yoon Mi Rae, BIBI, Jessi, and more.

The BTS Army took to social media to share and fangirl over all the footage of the exclusive party which looked like a great time based on all of the videos showing J-Hope dancing to songs like Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open," and even some BTS songs like "Butter" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.