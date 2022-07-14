J-Hope Parties With BTS At 'Jack In The Box' Album Release Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 14, 2022
J-Hope is about to release his debut solo album Jack In The Box, becoming the first BTS member to release solo music since announcing their hiatus. To celebrate the album's release on July 15th, J-Hope and his fellow bandmembers partied at the star-studded release party. According to All K Pop, many artists were invited to the party including Tiger JK, Yoon Mi Rae, BIBI, Jessi, and more.
The BTS Army took to social media to share and fangirl over all the footage of the exclusive party which looked like a great time based on all of the videos showing J-Hope dancing to songs like Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open," and even some BTS songs like "Butter" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
Look at hobi vibing to leave that door openpic.twitter.com/VbjkTE9DDd— Shru⁷ (@bangtinyboyys) July 14, 2022
There was so much iconic footage from the party that "Hobi" ended up on Twitter. For those who are unfamiliar, Hobi is the nickname that the ARMY bestowed upon the singer. In a Reddit thread asking about the origin of the name a fan explained, "It went from Hopey as a nickname of his stage name to just Hobi because the p sound in "hope" in Korean sounds more like a soft b anyway so they just write and pronounce it like Ho-bi now. It's adorable."
jungkook and hobi dancing!!! pic.twitter.com/w5PW7lE22d— jk vids 🎥 bu (@jjklve_vids) July 14, 2022
Last week, J-Hope finally revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album. He shared a clip to social media showing off the tracklist with eye-catching graphics. Jack in the Box will be available to stream starting Friday, July 15th. See the full tracklist below:
01. ‘Intro’
02. ‘Pandora’s Box’
03. ‘More’
04. ‘Stop’
05. ‘= (Equal Sign)’
06. ‘Music Box: Reflection’
07. ‘What if…’
08. ‘Safety Zone’
09. ‘Future’
10. ‘Arson’