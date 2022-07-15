Kevin Jonas Gets Manicure With Daughter Valentina In Heart-Melting Selfie

"I just want to be able to be present as much as possible and available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle," he said. "It's all about being there when you can." He also discussed the new phase he and his wife Danielle are embracing in their marriage as their daughters grow older. "As our daughters start to get older and actually become a little bit more independent, so much has changed," Jonas said. Now that they're in school all day, "all of a sudden, me and Danielle are like, 'We have all day! What's happening?'" he added.

His two daughters Valentina and Alena were born during The Jonas Brothers' six-year hiatus and have recently been able to see their dad perform live on stage. "The first time they ever saw a show was on the Happiness Begins tour, and having them in the audience and seeing them be a part of this part of my life is really cool," he said. "For so long, it wasn't something that Dad was doing. When they're there, all I'm doing is playing for them."