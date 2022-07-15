Latest On Top AEW Star's Injury Status
By Jason Hall
July 15, 2022
All Elite Wrestling star Adam Cole reportedly opted not to undergo surgery on a recent injury, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reports that Cole, who hasn't appeared on AEW television in several weeks, decided to undergo physical therapy rather than have surgery on his torn labrum.
Cole's return to action will reportedly hinge on the "very serious concussion" he suffered at the 'Forbidden Door' pay-per-view event in June, which Meltzer specified that the wrestler was "faring better in that regard."
All Elite Wrestling CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan addressed Cole's status during his media scrum at the United Center after Cole was pinned by retaining champion 'Switchblade' Jay White and was checked on by AEW medical staff, as well as fellow Undisputed Elite the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kyle O'Reilly.
"He's going to be OK long-term," Khan said. "But probably if he couldn't continue wrestling it made sense for that [ending]. If you can't keep fighting, discretion is a better part of valor so I think long-term he'll be OK."
Tony Khan provides an update on Adam Cole and ending of IWGP Heavyweight Championship match. #AEWForbiddenDoor @battlegroundihr pic.twitter.com/StRtLrwkr2— Jason Hall (@JasonHall__) June 27, 2022
Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez reported that Cole was believed to have suffered a concussion during the match and that the ending wasn't as initially planned shortly after the event's conclusion.
Prior to 'Forbidden Door,' Cole hadn't previously wrestled since his the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament at the 'Double or Nothing' pay-per-view on May 29, defeating Samoa Joe to win the inaugural tournament's championship.
The 32-year-old was previously scheduled to compete in a 10-man tag-team match during the June 1 episode of 'Dynamite,' but was removed from the match shortly after it was announced and had since appeared only on commentary and in promos prior to Sunday's match.
AEW has been dealing with numerous injuries to several other notable stars, among them AEW Champion CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, both of whom were unable to appear on Sunday's pay-per-view event, as well as former AEW Champion Kenny Omega, who has been out of action since November 2021 after undergoing surgery on multiple injuries.