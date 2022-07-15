Latest On Top AEW Star's Injury Status

All Elite Wrestling star Adam Cole reportedly opted not to undergo surgery on a recent injury, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reports that Cole, who hasn't appeared on AEW television in several weeks, decided to undergo physical therapy rather than have surgery on his torn labrum.

Cole's return to action will reportedly hinge on the "very serious concussion" he suffered at the 'Forbidden Door' pay-per-view event in June, which Meltzer specified that the wrestler was "faring better in that regard."

All Elite Wrestling CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan addressed Cole's status during his media scrum at the United Center after Cole was pinned by retaining champion 'Switchblade' Jay White and was checked on by AEW medical staff, as well as fellow Undisputed Elite the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kyle O'Reilly.

"He's going to be OK long-term," Khan said. "But probably if he couldn't continue wrestling it made sense for that [ending]. If you can't keep fighting, discretion is a better part of valor so I think long-term he'll be OK."