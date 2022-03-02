AEW's Tony Khan Purchases Ring Of Honor Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan announced his purchase of Ring of Honor Wrestling during AEW Dynamite's live broadcast on Wednesday (March 2) night.

Khan shared an official news release regarding the acquisition of Ring of Honor on his verified Twitter account moments after his televised announcement.

“Ring of Honor’s influence on modern professional wrestling is etched permanently in the history books, and this acquisition ensures that its legacy will be kept alive and treated with the utmost respect,” Khan said in the news release. “This deal adds thousands of hours of content to our rapidly growing library and creates new opportunities to expand our footprint on a national and global scale, while having the potential to produce new content under the ROH banner. I will immediately begin exploring opportunities to make ROH’s video library available to fans, who’ll have the opportunity to witness the beginnings of the careers of some of AEW’s biggest stars.”