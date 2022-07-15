Lizzo Speaks On Prince's Co-Sign, Raising Abortion Funds & More

"He said 'Lizzo, you're next. You're up next' and then said it in magazines" Lizzo tells The Breakfast Club. "He was proud of me and giving me co-signs when no one was giving me co-signs as an indie rapper. I did a lot of things to make Prince proud."



"I still have the emails to this day," she adds after Envy brought up Prince's desire to produce an EP for her. "I look at it sometimes and be like 'Damn!'

Later on in the conversation, Lizzo also brings up her support for Planned Parenthood. She explains how she was able to raise more funds for the women's health organization and abortion funds in general after she created a major holiday sale for her new Yitty clothing line.



"Between me and Live Nation, we've pledged a million dollars to Planned Parenthood and abortion funds," Lizzo says. "Also, over Fourth of July weekend, I was like 'Yeah let's celebrate our independence. Everything at Yitty... anything you buy at Yitty that's going straight towards abortion funds. All the proceeds go to abortion funds. I was born to do this and once I was ready and in this position to give back, I was like 'Let's go! It's time.'



Lizzo also discusses her relationship with her new boyfriend, who she hasn't formally introduced to the world just yet. Check out a few clips below and watch the entire interview up top.