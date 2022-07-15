Man Attacks Driver Who Honked His Horn At Him In Columbus

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 15, 2022

The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man and woman who recently attacked a couple during a fit of road rage, according to WBNS News.

A man driving a Red Toyota Matrix with a California license plate allegedly ran a red light on the city's north side in the early evening hours of July 1. The move nearly caused a crash near the intersection of North High and East Hudson streets. That's when another man blew his horn at the suspect.

When both vehicles came to a stop at the intersection of Hudson Street and Deming Avenue, the suspect got out of the Toyota and approached the victim's car. Meanwhile, a woman from a silver Honda Odyssey with an Ohio license plate got out of her car and approached the same vehicle. According to police, the man took the victim's phone and began punching him in the face multiple times. He also hit the victim's wife multiple times. The driver of the Honda Odyssey got involved as well, hitting the victim's wife in the head and neck.

Anyone with any information about the incident, the suspects, or the vehicles is encouraged to contact Detective Kerr at (614) 645-4035.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.