Man Attacks Driver Who Honked His Horn At Him In Columbus

The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man and woman who recently attacked a couple during a fit of road rage, according to WBNS News.

A man driving a Red Toyota Matrix with a California license plate allegedly ran a red light on the city's north side in the early evening hours of July 1. The move nearly caused a crash near the intersection of North High and East Hudson streets. That's when another man blew his horn at the suspect.

When both vehicles came to a stop at the intersection of Hudson Street and Deming Avenue, the suspect got out of the Toyota and approached the victim's car. Meanwhile, a woman from a silver Honda Odyssey with an Ohio license plate got out of her car and approached the same vehicle. According to police, the man took the victim's phone and began punching him in the face multiple times. He also hit the victim's wife multiple times. The driver of the Honda Odyssey got involved as well, hitting the victim's wife in the head and neck.

Anyone with any information about the incident, the suspects, or the vehicles is encouraged to contact Detective Kerr at (614) 645-4035.