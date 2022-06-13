Man Being Hit With A Handbag At Columbus Mall Shoots, Kills Person

One person has died after a shooting yesterday afternoon at the mall at Tuttle Crossing in Columbus, Ohio, according to NBC 4.

At about 2:41 p.m. inside the Sole Stop shoe store on the second floor of the mall, 24-year-old Tyrone Gray Jr. allegedly fired several shots and killed 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester, according to Columbus Police. Sylvester was pronounced dead at the scene at about 3:03 p.m. In addition, a 12-year-old boy was a victim in the shooting, but he was not injured.

Court documents from the Franklin County Municipal Court show that the two individuals were in a verbal altercation before the shooting, during which Sylvester hit Gray with a handbag. Gray then fired at Sylvester multiple times before calling 911 and saying he shot him. 15-20 people were in the store at the time. Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said the scene at the mall was “very chaotic” as officers went into store after store to make sure that no one else was involved in the incident.

“This appears to be a very isolated incident,” Albert assured. “It was not necessarily an active shooter that was going around store to store. It’s a single incident that took place inside the Sole Stop.”