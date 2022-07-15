Michigan Man Dies After Being Pinned Under Wood Chipper

A Troy man has died after becoming pinned under a wood chipper, according to Click On Detroit.

Two men were working on a wood chipper at about 11 a.m. yesterday (July 14) around West Maple and Coolidge roads when one of them got pinned underneath it, according to police. The machine, which was not turned on during the time of the accident, apparently fell off a jack and onto the 45-year-old man. He was later taken to a nearby hospital. However, police confirmed this morning (July 15) that he died from his injuries.

According to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MOISHA), there have been a total of 20 work-related deaths in Michigan this year. Michigan saw 50 fatal work injuries last year, and the lowest number reported was 24 in 2009. Here's some more information from MOISHA:

If you need help or assistance in ensuring your workplace is safe, MIOSHA is here with resources to help. The Consultation Education and Training (CET) Division provides workplace safety and health training and consultations to employers and employees throughout Michigan free of charge. Contact CET today at 800-866-4674 or submit a request online. Every life is precious. Our mutual goal must be that every employee goes home at the end of every shift unharmed.