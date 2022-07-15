Popular Florida City Named One Of The World's Greatest Places

Attention travel buffs! TIME unveiled its list of the "World's Greatest Places" for 2022, and a South Florida destination made the list.

"To compile this list of the World’s Greatest Places, the top spots to visit this year, TIME solicited nominations of places from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences," according to the website.

So what's the Florida city that made the cut? That honor goes to Miami!

Here's a snippet of why the magazine chose the Magic City:

"Miami is emerging as the U.S.’s capital of cool. The inaugural Miami Grand Prix in May drew a spectacular cross section of VIPs and celebrities to witness Formula One stateside, making the city feel, according to ESPN, like 'the center of the sporting universe.'

"To soak up the sun, the Underline is a new outdoor park on the city’s Riverfront, opening in phases through 2025. The first section is Brickell Backyard, a half-mile stretch of bike paths and public spaces (think yoga and live music) underneath the Miami Metrorail, which just won Architizer’s A+ Award for Architecture and Urban Transformation."

Click HERE to check out TIME's full list of worldwide wonders and destinations.