Florida Destination Named The Safest City In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

July 12, 2022

Naples, Florida, USA Town Skyline
Photo: Getty Images

Safety is becoming more and more of a factor when considering a move to another city or state. Crime can strike anywhere, but some locations have fewer incidents than others.

U.S. News & World Report recently published their 2022-23 rankings for the safest cities in the U.S. For this report, they only listed the top 25 places where families can feel comfortable and secure:

"Crime rate can be one of the deciding factors of where families settle down. Based on the metro areas’ murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people, determined by the FBI crime reports, these are the safest places to live in the country."

Out of the 25 places they ranked on the list, a Florida city claimed the top spot: Naples!

That's not the only accolade Naples got from U.S. News. The Collier County destination was also named one of the best places in the country for quality of life, growth, and retirement. It's also the second-best place to live in the Sunshine State.

These are the Top 10 safest cities in the nation, and Florida is dominating the list:

  1. Naples, Florida
  2. Port St. Lucie, Florida
  3. Fort Myers, Florida
  4. Portland, Maine
  5. Lakeland, Florida
  6. Tampa, Florida
  7. Sarasota, Florida
  8. Worcester, Massachusetts
  9. Daytona Beach, Florida
  10. Ocala, Florida

Click HERE to check out the full rankings.

