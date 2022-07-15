Popular Texas DJ Dies After Falling From 13th-Floor Balcony

A beloved Texas DJ has died after falling from the 13th floor of a downtown Houston building.

Darian Lewis, aka DJ D BABY, was 23 years old. She was well-known in the Houston community and also DJ'ed for several celebrities including Migos and Cardi B, according to FOX 4.

The DJ and entrepreneur fell from a 13th-floor balcony onto the 9th-floor pool deck at Camden apartments on Austin Street around 5 a.m. on July 4. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died Wednesday (July 13).

Lewis' girlfriend, who was present at the time of the fall, shared a message on Facebook "saying she is heartbroken and had nothing to do with it. In the post, she claims DJ Dbaby had been drinking, stood on the balcony furniture, lost her balance, and fell before she could get to her," FOX 4 reported.

Darrin Lewis, the DJ's father, said "We're going to trust the system, and we're going to let them do their job." Police told FOX 4 that Lewis' death appears to have been an "unfortunate accident," but is still investigating and interviewing witnesses.

A previous article from the Houston Chronicle described Lewis as "your personal hype man":

"Darian Lewis, aka DJ D Baby, has been involved in music for a very long time. Her passion for music began long before she began DJing in front of crowds. She took music production classes in middle school as well as played multiple instruments, and she says she’s currently teaching herself to play guitar. Although she’s only been DJing a few years, she has gained national attention. Just recently, the jockey became an official DJ for the music label Quality Control, housing popular artists such as Migos, Cardi B and others. While isolating safely at home, you can catch her sharpening her skills by recording her sets on Instagram."

A fundraiser in her honor has been scheduled at Voodoo Seafood on Eldridge Parkway on Saturday (July 16) from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The news of Lewis' death comes after another popular Texas DJ, Roberto Teran aka DJ Rob Swift, died after collapsing at the El Paso strip club he worked at.