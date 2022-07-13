Beloved Texas DJ Dies After Collapsing At Strip Club Birthday Celebration

Roberto Teran, aka DJ Rob Swift 915, has died after collapsing at the Texas strip club he worked at.

Teran was celebrating his birthday at popular gentleman's club Jaguars in El Paso on July 4, according to KTSM. El Paso Fire Emergency Services responded to the club shortly after midnight on July 5 to reports of someone who fainted. Teran was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Jaguars Assistant Manager Rico Torres said Teran wasn't at the club very long before the incident occurred. Torres added the club's parent company, RCI Hospitality, would handle Teran's funeral services.

Local authorities are not currently investigating the incident, but are waiting for the medical examiner to determine whether an investigation is necessary. Jaguars does not have an active liquor license with TABC since it is a BYOB club. A spokesperson said, however, TABC agents could help with an investigation if alcohol was involved.

A candlelight vigil was held for Teran on July 8 at the nightclub, according to an Instagram post on the DJ's account. The club also held a "celebration of life" for DJ Rob Swift the day after.