Ray J Fires Back At Haters Who Joke About His Leg Tattoo Of Brandy
By Tony M. Centeno
July 15, 2022
Ray J got his sister Brandy's face tatted on his leg, and he hasn't heard the end of it since he debuted it earlier this month. Now the R&B singer appears to be fed up with all the negative feedback because he's telling off all the haters.
On Friday, July 15, TMZ connected with the "One Wish" crooner while he was at Los Angeles Airport and defended his decision to get the tattoo. Ray J considers the unique-looking ink as a sign of gratitude for helping him achieve his celebrity status even though she was "a little uneasy about it."
"It's my leg and it's my sister," Ray J says. "She was a little uneasy about it but if you check out Mashkow's page. He's one of the dopest tattoo [artists] and it's hard to get him to tattoo you. He's like booked for two years right? I like the tattoo and when you see my whole leg..."
The tattoo is of his sister's head that has phrases like "Best Friends 4 Ever" and "From Ray J With Love" in graffiti across her face. It also features black ink dripping down her lips and blood-shot eyes with Mashkow's tag on her left eye lid. It's truly a sight to see, but we understand Brandy's uneasiness about it.
"That's his style, you know what I'm saying," Ray J adds about the tag. "I can't tell an artist not to put his signature on it.. but I love my sister and that's just a symbol of me saying thank you for putting me in. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be here. I'm humbled just to have her help me."
If you haven't seen it yet, check out the tattoo in question below.