"It's my leg and it's my sister," Ray J says. "She was a little uneasy about it but if you check out Mashkow's page. He's one of the dopest tattoo [artists] and it's hard to get him to tattoo you. He's like booked for two years right? I like the tattoo and when you see my whole leg..."

The tattoo is of his sister's head that has phrases like "Best Friends 4 Ever" and "From Ray J With Love" in graffiti across her face. It also features black ink dripping down her lips and blood-shot eyes with Mashkow's tag on her left eye lid. It's truly a sight to see, but we understand Brandy's uneasiness about it.

"That's his style, you know what I'm saying," Ray J adds about the tag. "I can't tell an artist not to put his signature on it.. but I love my sister and that's just a symbol of me saying thank you for putting me in. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be here. I'm humbled just to have her help me."

If you haven't seen it yet, check out the tattoo in question below.