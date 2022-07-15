This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Drink

From "cokes" in the South and "pop" in the North to regional drinks like Cheerwine and Faygo, sodas and other drinks vary in popularity based on whatever state you are in.

Using data from Google Trends, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most popular drink in each state. From the southern staple of sweet tea to the countless flavors of fizzy sodas, the most searched for drinks around the country run the gamut. According to the site:

"Based on looking at the topic 'Soft Drinks' in each state through Google Trends, we were able to see what the most popular searched drinks are for each state. We then looked at popular related topics within the category for each state to determine the most popular searched drink."

So what is Louisiana's most popular drink?

Sprite

Each person in Louisiana may have their own favorite soda, but the state as a whole searched for Sprite more than any other. According to Eat This, Not That!: "The classic lemon-lime soda, Sprite had to make an appearance on this list. We wouldn't mind enjoying this soda with a nice Po'Boy sandwich."

