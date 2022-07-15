This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Drink

From "cokes" in the South and "pop" in the North to regional drinks like Cheerwine and Faygo, sodas and other drinks vary in popularity based on whatever state you are in.

Using data from Google Trends, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most popular drink in each state. From the southern staple of sweet tea to the countless flavors of fizzy sodas, the most searched for drinks around the country run the gamut. According to the site:

"Based on looking at the topic 'Soft Drinks' in each state through Google Trends, we were able to see what the most popular searched drinks are for each state. We then looked at popular related topics within the category for each state to determine the most popular searched drink."

So what is North Carolina's most popular drink?

Root Beer

While you may have expected North Carolina's most popular drink to be Salisbury's own Cheerwine, or even Pepsi which was originally introduced in the state in the late 19th century, residents actually searched Google more for a different kind of soda: root beer. No matter which brand you choose in the never-ending battle between Barq's and A&W, or if you prefer a lesser-known but equally as tasty brand, there is a perfect root beer for everyone.

Check out the full list here to see each state's favorite drink.