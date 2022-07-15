This Is The Best Ice Cream In Colorado, According To Yelp

A Denver ice cream shop landed on Yelp's list of the best ice cream in every state for 2022. Here's how researchers selected each ice cream joint:

"This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022... When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022."

According to the website, I Scream Gelato Lowry is the No. 1 place to grab a frozen treat in Colorado!

Located at 63 N. Quebec St, Ste 109 in Denver, Yelpers are in love with this shop's friendly staff, beachside vibes, and of course, the various and delicious flavors of gelato.