This Is The Best Ice Cream In Colorado, According To Yelp
By Zuri Anderson
July 15, 2022
A Denver ice cream shop landed on Yelp's list of the best ice cream in every state for 2022. Here's how researchers selected each ice cream joint:
"This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022... When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022."
According to the website, I Scream Gelato Lowry is the No. 1 place to grab a frozen treat in Colorado!
Located at 63 N. Quebec St, Ste 109 in Denver, Yelpers are in love with this shop's friendly staff, beachside vibes, and of course, the various and delicious flavors of gelato.
My L. shared her experience at this 4.5-star spot:
"The best place for dessert when it is killer hot outside... We've come here twice and every time, they have new flavors to try. This time, we got the creme brulee, it was sweet, but not too sweet and super tasty. They have a ton of options that you can try and a lot of options for toppings as well. We got the bubble waffle and it is a must have. It is so soft and delicious. Staff is always friendly and patient. They will let you try as many flavors as you'd like. They also do not skimp on the portions of the gelato. Definitely a great experience and we will definitely be coming back."
I Scream Gelato has more locations across Colorado, which can be viewed HERE.
