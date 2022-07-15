This Is The Best Ice Cream In Washington State, According To Yelp

A Western Washington ice cream shop landed on Yelp's list of the best ice cream in every state for 2022. Here's how researchers selected each ice cream joint:

"This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022... When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022."

According to the website, Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt is the No. 1 place to grab a frozen treat in Washington state!

Located at 3807 Center St. in Tacoma, Yelpers say this shop's frozen yogurt is top-notch and even gives you free samples.

Meralina M. shared her experience at this 4.5-star spot:

"The staff is so amazingly helpful and kind. You can get samples of the froyo (they only have two flavors at a time, I'm not sure how they rotate or even if they do). They bring it out to you in a decorated plate, so cute! ... The froyo was AMAZING. We had the pomegranate vanilla swirl with strawberries and fruity pebbles. It was so good. Perfectly blend of cream, fresh, and tangy."

Click HERE to check out Yelp's full list of stellar ice cream shops in the country.