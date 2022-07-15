This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Georgia

Celebrities: They're just like us!

In fact, some are more like us than we may realize. Specifically, those who were born or raised in the same place we call home. Who knows, their favorite coffee shop, burger joint or movie theater could be right down the road.

Family Minded created a list of all the most famous celebrities from every state in the U.S., based on where they were born or where they grew up. They named actress Dakota Fanning as the most famous celeb from the Peach State. Here's what they had to say about her:

Actress Dakota Fanning was born in 1994 in Conyers, Georgia. She started acting as a child, at a playhouse where children would put on plays for their parents. The owners advised her parents to take her to a talent agency, since she showed great promise as an actress. Fanning’s family moved to Los Angeles to support her career. She first appeared in commercials and then began getting small roles in movies. Fanning’s big break came in the movie I Am Sam for which she won a Critic’s Choice Award. Fanning has since appeared in Man on Fire, War of the Worlds, Coraline and Effie Gray.