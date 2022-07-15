This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Missouri

Celebrities: They're just like us!

In fact, some are more like us than we may realize. Specifically, those who were born or raised in the same place we call home. Who knows, their favorite coffee shop, burger joint or movie theater could be right down the road.

Family Minded created a list of all the most famous celebrities from every state in the U.S., based on where they were born or where they grew up. They named actor Jon Hamm as the most famous celeb from the Ozark State. Here's what they had to say about him:

Actor Jon Hamm was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1971. He started acting as a child and won a scholarship to study drama at the University of Missouri. Hamm worked as a day-care teacher and high school teacher before moving to Los Angeles. He was famously dropped by his agent (William Morris Agency) after Hamm failed to book a single acting job in his first three years in California. Hamm’s breakthrough when he landed the role of Don Draper in the TV series Mad Men.

Hamm most recently appeared alongside Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in the movieTop Gun: Maverick as Beau "Cyclone" Simpson.